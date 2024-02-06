AOC and the war on our appliances

AOC and her Green New Deal buddies in the Biden government are not just winning their crusade against fossil fuels.

They're also wrecking the country — appliance by appliance.

Our washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves have already been made less efficient and more expensive because of new federal standards pushed by fanatical environmentalists who think like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Not long ago, government regulators were caught planning to outlaw gas kitchen stoves in new homes and apartments because they make climate change worse and can supposedly kill us by emitting 12.3 molecules of un-burned CO2 per breakfast.

Then recently, the green crusaders running President Joe Biden's Department of Energy went after America's most sacred appliance — the dishwasher.

A proposed new rule would limit dishwashers to using 3.2 gallons of water per cycle instead of 5 gallons, and it would require manufacturers to reduce a dishwasher's energy consumption by nearly 30%.

Federal regulators promise, as they always do, that the new dishwasher standards will not only help to fight the climate crisis, they will eventually save homeowners $652 million a year in utility and water costs.

I'm not good with math, but since there are about 100 million U.S. homes with dishwashers, I think that comes out to $6.52 a year per household — about 13 whopping cents a week.

Of course, based on what happened years ago when we got new federal rules mandating less water use for washing machines and toilets, we know what these stricter dishwasher standards will mean in the real world.

It means we'll have to run the new dishwashers twice to get our plates as clean as the old models.

Speaking of insanity, as part of their holy crusade to save the planet from climate change, AOC's soulmates in the Environmental Protection Agency currently are drawing up rules that, according to Politico, could mean the end of most of our power plants that burn coal, natural gas and oil to generate our electricity.