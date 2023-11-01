STEUBENVILLE OHIO

"The Jewish religion is not 'extrinsic' to us, but in a certain way is 'intrinsic' to our own religion. With Judaism, therefore, we have a relationship which we do not have with any other religion. You are our dearly beloved brothers, and in a certain way, it could be said that you are our elder brothers."

A statement from Catholics released here at Franciscan University as part of a Philos Project co-sponsored initiative echoes Pope John Paul II's April 1986 words at a Roman synagogue. "As Catholics and Christians, we believe that antisemitism is a spiritual evil" that must be rejected and condemned, the statement of the Coalition of Catholics against Antisemitism declares.

In many ways, this should be self-evident by now. Pope Benedict XVI was far from the first to say that it is not Christian to engage in -- or be indifferent to -- antisemitism. But it needs to be said, because while hate seems to be everywhere -- especially if you are partial to doom-scrolling on social media or watching too much cable news or videos on your phone -- the hatred of Jews is a particularly insidious evil.

In closing keynote remarks for the conference, Mary Eberstadt, author of "How the West Really Lost God," said: "Antisemitism is a unique evil" that "can take root with no visible help in unpromising places ... it can grow anywhere." And to be clear, she gives Catholics a refresher from the Catechism of the Catholic Church: "Hatred of the neighbor is a sin when one deliberately wishes him evil. Hatred of the neighbor is a grave sin when one deliberately desires him grave harm."