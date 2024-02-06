Anti-vax hysteria is anything but pro-life

On a recent flight from Texas to North Carolina, a woman came so unglued that she tried to open the plane's door. The flight crew had to bind and gag her with duct tape. This was an extreme example of a disturbing trend in air travel: People are becoming unruly or even hysterical.

I think this phenomenon is attributable to the mental health toll of the pandemic. And it's not just affecting air travel. I think it's contributing to spikes in road rage, crime and crazy politics.

Which brings me to the reaction to President Biden's comments last week. He explained that we've moved out of the wholesale approach to vaccination -- mass vaccination centers -- and must try retail.

"Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door -- literally knocking on doors -- to get help to the remaining people," Biden said.

This triggered a geyser of paranoia and asininity from much of the right. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said this amounted to "illegal" intrusions into American privacy. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) called it a "gross abuse of power," adding: "Nowhere in the Constitution does it say, 'The federal government shall go door to door pushing Americans into vaccine trials."

And these were the sober critics.

Even after the White House explained that federal workers would not be enlisted for this effort, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) warned that this could lay the groundwork to "go door to door and take your guns. They could go door-to-door and take your Bibles."

Now that would be unconstitutional.

But going to extraordinary lengths to fight a pandemic isn't. In 1796, Congress passed "An Act Relative to Quarantine," authorizing the president "to direct the revenue-officers and the officers commanding forts ... to aid in the execution of quarantine and in the execution of the health laws of the states."

The president was George Washington, a man with some passing knowledge of the Constitution.

But you don't have to go back centuries to understand that federal action is neither illegal nor unconstitutional. Helping localities promote vaccination was part of the March COVID relief package, and such efforts been underway since April.