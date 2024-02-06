Answers to questions about use tax

The following questions were asked in a letter to the editor by Gary Hill in the Sept. 16 Southeast Missourian. These answers were provided by city staff in conjunction with the mayor and members of your city council.

1. What is a use tax (internet sales tax)?

A: It is a local tax on goods purchased out of state for delivery to and use in Cape Girardeau.

2. Is this a new tax?

A: This has to be answered as such: "The use tax shall not be described as a new tax or as not a new tax and shall not be advertised or promoted in a manner in violation of section 115.646."

3. Is this a tax increase?

A: No. The local use tax will always be the same rate as the local sales tax. A use tax is a way to capture tax on items purchased online.

4. What is the difference in a use tax and a city sales tax?

A: A local sales tax is collected by "brick and mortar" retail stores in Cape Girardeau. The local use tax is applied to purchases made from out of state vendors that ship goods to Cape Girardeau customers. These out of state and online businesses do not currently collect local sales tax. Any taxes currently added to online purchases are for Missouri statewide use tax and/or the county use tax, neither of which the city receives any part.

5. Will a purchase ever be charged both a use tax and city sales tax?

A: No. Consumers will never be charged both a local use tax and a local sales tax for any purchase.

6. Will I pay a use tax if I don't shop online?

A: Consumers will only pay use tax for online purchases or if there is anyone who orders by catalog or over the phone.

7. How are use taxes collected?