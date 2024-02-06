Answering questions about the case for use tax

It has come to my attention that throughout this whole process of presenting the facts for the city's financial information in regards to the use tax proposal, there are questions concerning the city's current revenue numbers. Our latest figures presented were through the end of fiscal year of 2019. I will give you the actual revenue figures in the chart nearby both for our fiscal year (June-June) and by calendar year and show the inflation rate for each year.

You can see that through the second half of 2020 sales tax revenue picked up considerably over previous years. Through the first 10 months of 2021 sales tax receipts are up 9.2%. But inflation for the year 2021 is projected to be over 5%. Please note that these figures are for the general revenue fund only and figures for 2021 are unaudited. I apologize that these latest revenue figures were not included in presentations. Myself and others do not expect these higher sales tax revenues to continue, and I'll explain why.

There has been an obvious government stimulus impact on sales tax revenue in our city. In 2020, the stimulus impact (assuming 50% spent on goods) was $510,489. In 2021, so far the stimulus impact is $1,031,243. This is simply from the three federal stimulus payments in May 2020, December 2020 and March 2021. This does not include enhanced unemployment benefits or PPE loans. We do not expect this anomaly of increased sales tax revenue to continue. As online sales continue to climb, our revenues will most likely revert to where they were before, below the rate of increasing expenses and the rate of inflation.