Another week of industrial policy hype

Another week, another reminder that heavy-handed government industrial policy is in fashion. Nobel Prize-winning economist Michael Spence recently endorsed it as embodied in the newly passed "CHIPS+" legislation, an attempt to bolster America's semiconductor industry. The endorsement, like so many, rests not on evidence or economics, but on blind faith in Congress and the administration.

Spence writes that "the infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act, and the (Inflation Reduction Act) amount to a stunning increase in long-term investment in America's growth potential, and in balancing out the various dimensions of its growth pattern, prominently for carbon dioxide emissions reduction and sustainability."

In other words, these new expenditures -- amounting to more than $1 trillion -- spent by the same government that can't deliver the mail efficiently or run trains for a profit are supposed to generate the advertised abundance of goodies. We're to trust that these monies, disbursed by the same administration that botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, will achieve only successful results.

Color me unconvinced.

Why should we believe that this latest round of subsidies will succeed when we know that the $54 billion given to the airlines to ensure their travel-readiness at the end of the pandemic failed? Why should we believe that this subsidy boondoggle will produce better results than hundreds of corporate welfare programs for well-to-do companies like Boeing and General Electric have produced so far?

Specifically, why should we believe that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)'s massive swelling of "investment" in climate action will succeed as advertised and completely ignore the long record of failure of government subsidies of green energy? A recent Wall Street Journal editorial, citing a scholar who plugged the IRA's carbon dioxide reduction estimates into the United Nations climate model, noted that "the bill will reduce the estimated global temperature rise at the end of this century by all of 0.028 degrees Fahrenheit in the optimistic case. In the pessimistic case, the temperature difference will be 0.0009 degrees Fahrenheit."