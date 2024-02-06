Another preventable crisis

Pure chaos. That’s the best way to describe the situation on our southern border. President Joe Biden has spent his entire presidency taking a sledgehammer to the Trump administration’s effective border policies. Biden inherited a border that was the most secure it had ever been, but within his first 100 days in office, he issued 94 executive actions impacting immigration — including ending construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall — something which had received bipartisan funding approval in Congress. As time would tell, Biden was only getting started — creating a border crisis that was entirely preventable.

From ending Trump’s successful “Remain in Mexico” policy to falsely accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping migrants, the Biden administration has failed to lead when it comes to the situation on the border. But despite all the damage he’s done, the president is pushing for funding cuts for our border security and policies that will only make the crisis at our southern border that much worse.

In his recently released budget plan, Biden proposed a $600 million funding cut for the Department of Homeland Security, the agency in charge of protecting our borders. You read that right: At a time when our border is absolutely out of control, this administration is trying to make it harder for our brave Border Patrol agents to do their job. That’s not just wrong, it’s flat-out dangerous.

Since October, 69 individuals who are on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s terror watch list were caught trying to illegally cross our nation’s southern border. That’s more than ALL the encounters from 2016-2022 combined. That’s absolutely unacceptable.