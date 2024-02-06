Another cat column, with a lesson for us humans

Reader alert: The following column is about cats. So there. Some of you don’t like cats in the first place, which means you don’t like columns about cats, either. At least that’s what you tell me to my face. No telling what you say behind my back. In any event, if you have some crazy aversion to cats, don’t waste your time. Stop reading. Right now. Go yell at the neighbors, or chase small children out of your yard, or throw rocks at the squirrels eating all the stuff you put in the bird feeders. That’s what cat haters do — as far as I know. That’s what other folks tell me. So, last warning. Here comes the part about cats.

Over the past few months I’ve kept you up to date on the late-summer romance of Missy Kitty, the cat who lets us live in our home.

Missy Kitty is a petite animal. When we rescued her from Safe Harbor about six years ago, she was, everyone guessed, about a year old. She was stand-off-ish with other cats, most of which were considerably larger. And more aggressive. Missy Kitty, at that time, spent most of her time grooming herself. According to her veterinarian, nervous cats can’t stop with the licking and cleaning.

In addition to being super clean, Missy Kitty didn’t know what to make of petting. Every time we stroked her fur, she had to immediately lick off any trace of human contact. She was not — and still isn’t — a lap cat, although in cold weather she occasionally falls asleep in your lap, for just a little while. And she loves being petted, as long as you don’t pick her up or try to keep her in your lap.

My wife and I thought, for a long time, Missy Kitty’s predicament regarding petting and laps was something we should be concerned about. But Missy Kitty is happy, truly content. She has her territory under control, and other cats in the area know just how far they can go when Missy Kitty is around.

Then along came Mr. Blue, a large, gray tomcat with subtle gray tiger stripes. And blue eyes. It’s the eyes that grab your attention.

Mr. Blue and Missy Kitty have come to an accommodation in recent weeks. And the tomcat has displayed nothing but the finest manners. For example, Missy Kitty communicates with us by scratching on a window on the front porch or the back porch. That means she wants in. She wants food. OK, let’s get right down to it, she wants milk.