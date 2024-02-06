Announcing my two new books

I am excited to announce the publication of my two new books! A week ago, I launched "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be" and "#AuntAlma Unleashed: Old, Bold, and Out of Control."

"Push" is a powerful, inspirational book that will speak to everyone wherever they are in life. Already, I have received feedback about its positive effect on readers. I want this book in every person's hands. The back cover book description states:

Do you long to live with purpose? Have you wondered what that purpose is and how to fulfill it? You are not alone; young and old alike grapple with this and question their specific role in life. Many go through the motions every day, accept whatever life gives them, and hope to somehow bump into their purpose. Others do not believe they even have one. This book exposes that lie. You do have a purpose. It's time to discover what it is and take the steps necessary to possess it.

In "Push Your Way to Purpose," you will learn:

How to be intentional in discovering your purpose

What tools you need to build your success

How to speak life over yourself and others instead of declaring death

How to persevere through the obstacles that stand in your way

Why your time is now and tomorrow may be too late

"#AuntAlma Unleashed" is also a must-have. Those who read my first "#AuntAlma" book know how hilarious my aunt, Alma Ross, is. She's even funnier in this book, which has more stories, pictures, and quotations than the first book. The description states: