Announcing my two new books

I am excited to announce the publication of my two new books! A week ago, I launched "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be" and "#AuntAlma Unleashed: Old, Bold, and Out of Control."
"Push" is a powerful, inspirational book that will speak to everyone wherever they are in life. Already, I have received feedback about its positive effect on readers. I want this book in every person's hands. The back cover book description states:
Do you long to live with purpose? Have you wondered what that purpose is and how to fulfill it? You are not alone; young and old alike grapple with this and question their specific role in life. Many go through the motions every day, accept whatever life gives them, and hope to somehow bump into their purpose. Others do not believe they even have one. This book exposes that lie. You do have a purpose. It's time to discover what it is and take the steps necessary to possess it.
In "Push Your Way to Purpose," you will learn:
"#AuntAlma Unleashed" is also a must-have. Those who read my first "#AuntAlma" book know how hilarious my aunt, Alma Ross, is. She's even funnier in this book, which has more stories, pictures, and quotations than the first book. The description states:
#AuntAlma is back with more side-splitting quips and quotations. Prepare to laugh as she tackles such topics as young adults, growing old, dealing with difficult people, and more. Nothing is off-limits, and no one is exempt from her sharp tongue and quick wit. She is a combination of common sense, comedy, and a little bit of crazy!
You will find yourself asking, "#AuntAlma said what?" The answer is, "You heard right!" Enjoy conversations with the author's lovable, feisty aunt, Alma Ross, and learn the stories behind what she says in her southern dialect delivered with New York spunk.
"#AuntAlma Unleashed" comes on the heels of the first "#AuntAlma" book, "#Aunt Alma: Raisin' a Little Hell Heaven on Earth." The first book gave a taste of #AuntAlma. This one serves up a full-course meal. #AuntAlma holds nothing back in this book filled with colorful illustrations, engaging stories, and hilarious quotations. Indeed, she is "old, bold, and out of control."
You can order both books online. The easiest way to do so is at amazon.com. Type in the book titles, and they will show up.
Thank you for your support. Whether you get one or both, you are going to be inspired, delighted, and entertained by my new books.
Adrienne Ross is an editor, writer, public speaker, former teacher and coach, Southeast Missourian editorial board member and owner of Adrienne Ross Communications.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.