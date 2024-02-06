Angela Davis does not represent King's vision

I didn't desire to write this commentary, but I did. The SEMO Board of Regents sets "policy" for the University. As a former member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, I respect the difficult duties of the Board and have therefore refrained from criticizing any university policy matters for almost 20 years. The Board has a tough job, a thankless job, but an important job. It is a job that must be done, no dodging allowed!

I was amazed when I read that communist Angela Davis had been invited to speak on campus at the annual Martin Luther King Dinner. Still yet, I quietly asked questions, hoping the Board would correct the mistake in granting that privilege. I can remain silent no more.

Being afforded a university "platform" to speak is a privilege of great magnitude and should be bestowed only upon responsible speakers. Davis is, and always has been opposed to Dr. King's beliefs. She is for the violent overthrow of the U.S. government (Communist and Black Panther Parties) in direct conflict with Dr. King's No. 1 belief of peaceful protest. In fact, when Dr. King discovered that members of his staff had once belonged to the Communist Party (Jack O'Dell and Stanley Levison), he promptly fired them. Those students at the dinner will be our "best and brightest." Their future is best without Davis' Communist "hammer and sickle." Dr. King was opposed to government oppression (including "Jim Crow", as well as communism).

During the 1970s, Davis visited many communist countries that were providing comfort and military supplies to kill American soldiers, all the while ignoring the "civil rights" of citizens in those countries who were tortured and their rights suppressed. Davis was quoted as saying "They deserve what they get. Let them remain in prison." Davis as a supporter of civil rights? Does no one study history? Angela Davis, the violent communist, as the Keynote speaker at the King Dinner? What a sick joke! What an insult to Dr. King's beliefs. Remember, Mao killed six times as many Chinese as Hitler killed Jews -- all in the name of Davis' communism!