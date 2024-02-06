An un-American process

What Speaker Pelosi and her progressive pals are doing in the halls of our U.S. Capitol seems to defy even Ruth Bader Ginsburg's most liberal interpretation of the Constitution and laws of the United States. Our Founders crafted the remedy of impeachment for serious situations and provided instructions for how that process would happen. Even though they were careful to make sure impeachment would not be used for purely partisan gains, that is exactly what Pelosi and the liberal elite have been trying to do.

Ever since he was elected President, the Left has been committed to removing President Trump from office. That is why there were 70 Democrats who voted for the President to be impeached even before Robert Mueller said anything about his months-long investigation. They have made it clear that they will stop at nothing to steal the election away from the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump to be our 45th President.

Congressional Impeachment proceedings require the highest levels of fairness and due process. These values are at the heart of our democratic process and are enshrined in our Bill of Rights. Yet so far, this process has failed to follow any of the basic procedures that were afforded to every other President in our history. Both President Nixon and President Clinton were treated with fairness, shown their standard due process rights, and were litigated in the public space. However, President Trump has had a much different experience from Speaker Pelosi.

Under this kangaroo court, he has been unable to provide evidence for his defense, has not been allowed to provide lawyers for those being forced to testify, he has not been permitted to see any evidence being used against him, and he cannot cross-examine any of the witnesses. Instead, Nancy Pelosi and her socialist understudy Adam Schiff are conducting their witch hunt in secret and controlling the narrative by selectively leaking information to the pro-impeachment press. That is because this investigation has never been about uncovering the truth, but about creating a fact pattern that supports their dream of removing President Trump from office.