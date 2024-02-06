An inconvenient test

The long era of the dominance of the SAT in college admissions is coming to an end.

The test is increasingly being shelved not because it failed but because it succeeded in all the wrong ways.

According to a survey from an anti-testing outfit, more than 80% of four-year colleges won't require standardized tests for admissions this coming fall. Many have made the tests optional, and some won't consider them at all. In a swath of academia, the pandemic expedient of dropping the tests has seamlessly transitioned to a permanent change.

If this isn't a leap forward for fairness or rationality, it is another ringing victory for the equity of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" fame. With homework now on the chopping block for not being equitable enough -- kids with involved parents tend to actually do their homework -- it shouldn't be a surprise that the SAT is being shown the door.

(If only there were some time-honored arrangement to have two adults wholly devoted to the well-being of one or more children regardless of their race or income and providing support, discipline, and moral instruction.)

The SAT, with its signature four-option multiple-choice answers, isn't perfect. As a mass-administered, easy-to-grade, objective test, though, it's hard to beat.

Despite progressive denialism, it has been established that the SAT and ACT predict academic performance.

As the renegade academic Freddie deBoer points out, there is a correlation between family income and SAT scores, but it doesn't account for most of the divergence in scores.

Nonetheless, other metrics that schools consider in the admissions process are just as susceptible, if not more, to socioeconomic factors.