An example in New Orleans

Seelos had a clarity about life he tried to impart at every opportunity. He wouldn't flee from or bemoan suffering. To his brother, he wrote: "See your cross in the exact fulfilling of the duties of your state in life. Carry it daily by overcoming all anger and grumbling. Carry it willingly, make an offering of yourself to God for those dear to you, and for the salvation of your soul. Through self-conquest all of us must earn heaven, and through self-denial, bring down blessings for this present life." He wasn't preaching from some lofty throne but was living alongside immigrants at a time of rampant anti-Catholicism.

To his sister, he wrote: "(W)hen the pleasure-loving animal in us is put to death through unremitting prayer, the daily fulfilling of our duty, constant self-denial and carrying of our cross, then everything becomes sweet; then we understand the value of suffering. Then a gentle and joyful aura radiates from our whole person. ... It is the joy that our loving Redeemer gives to his followers, a peace that is the real sign of perfection and holiness." That's the approach to life that kept him moving forward with joy. And he continues to be a model of how to live well with the limited time we have.

One contemporary priest testified: "It seemed to be a rule with him never to lose a moment's precious time. When not elsewhere employed, he was sure to be found in the oratory or in his room, praying, writing or studying."

We waste a lot of time, constantly looking at our phones or losing ourselves in the trivial busywork of everyday life. Could we make better use of it?

Such holy living is not for priests alone.

You don't have to be a Catholic Christian or know anything about Seelos beyond this column to find inspiration. We can all try to focus on the more important things while helping our neighbors. God has given us everything we need to find wholeness through love and service. We just need to use what he has given us.

Don't let distractions detract from living well. Father Seelos encourages us still.

