An epidemic of cognitive impairment?

President Joe Biden, the nominal head of the Democratic Party, is 79. But he increasingly acts and sounds 89.

Recently, Biden has pivoted repeatedly on stage with his arm outstretched to shake the hand -- of someone not there.

On one recent occasion Biden called out for Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., who passed away in a car crash in early August. He was insistent, shouting to the crowd, "Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she wasn't going to be here -- to help make this a reality."

Biden's fantasy was the reality that Walorski is no longer with us.

Biden slurs his words. He truncates sentences. He speaks in a muddled voice that often makes comprehension impossible. When questioned, he grows irate, growls, and stutters.

Biden's messaging is even more confused than his medium. On any given day, Biden may impetuously announce that U.S. soldiers will defend the soil of Taiwan, or that the "killer" Russian President Vladimir Putin, unhinged head of nuclear Russia, must be removed from office promptly.

If Biden doesn't like a question, he may deride the reporter as a "stupid son of a [expletive]." He habitually lies about everything from COVID-19 vaccinations being unavailable until his presidency to the nature of his son's military service.

Biden confuses Iran with Ukraine. He calls a senior African American assistant "my boy."

For much of the Trump presidency, leftist opponents sought to remove him by the 25th Amendment. A Yale psychiatrist diagnosed Trump in absentia and declared him deserving of a straitjacket forced intervention. Partisan charges grew so intense that Trump voluntarily took -- and aced -- the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

Strangely, the same Left armchair psychiatrists offer no such worries about Biden's clear mental decline.

One reason Biden enjoys immunity from removal is that his 57-year-old vice president, Kamala Harris, is seen to be even more incoherent and ill-informed.

Harris cannot plead age as the cause of her mental confusion. Yet, the more the public sees and hears Harris' mixed-up word salads, and bizarre cackling spells, the more it is convinced that she is either ignorant or intellectually lazy -- or both.

Recently while at the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, she read from a prepared speech that the United States honors its "very important," "strong," and "enduring," "alliance" -- with the communist, genocidal "Republic of North Korea."

For those other than the vice president, North Korea is the sworn enemy of the United States, and officially known as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea."