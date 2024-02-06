An American Spy

At the time of the American Revolution, the British military carried a reputation as one of, if not the best and most powerful military forces in the world. Gathering intelligence about British troop movements became critical to preventing any contact where the British force could overwhelm the colonial force.

Legend has it that on Dec. 2, 1777, a British officer crossed Second Street from British military headquarters and a Quaker housewife in Philadelphia became a key figure in Washington’s intelligence gathering capabilities. The British officer brought instructions for William and Lydia Darrah (alternate spelling Darrach) saying the British needed a larger room for a meeting and they would need to use an upstairs room in the Darrah house. Lydia was told her family must retire early and remain in their rooms while the meeting carried on. The officer said he would let Lydia know when her family could have access to the entire house.

The British military was occupying the city and the Darrahs’ house had a room large enough, was close to headquarters, and it was owned by a Quaker family. The Quakers were pacifists and were not seen as a threat to the British. When the British officer returned at 8 p.m., Lydia was the only family member not in her room, and she led the British to the meeting room. The door was closed, and Lydia retired to her room, but she soon returned to listen at the door to the proceedings. She heard the British planning a surprise attack on a nearby Continental camp where many senior officers as well as troops were encamped. Lydia wrote what she heard and quickly sewed the note into her cloak. After the British meeting was over, Lydia told her husband she needed to go buy flour for the morning.