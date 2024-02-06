America's survival hangs in the balance

How long can this nation survive when its main cultural and educational institutions preach a relentless, unchallenged stream of anti-Americanism to young people (and others) who lack the background to resist this toxicity?

Along with others, I have long argued that the American left has a major problem with America as founded. Yet Democrats are outraged by the suggestion, and too many Republicans seem insufficiently concerned about it. They better wake up.

If current events aren't enough to turn your head, please consider the following data presented by Eric Kaufmann, professor of politics at the University of London Birkbeck College.

Kaufmann writes that the "cultural revolutionaries" who are toppling statues and renaming buildings "are changing minds, and could be in a position to enact a root-and-branch reconstruction of America into something completely unrecognizable to its present-day inhabitants." He adds: "Imagine a country whose collective memory has been upended, with a new constitution, anthem, and flag, its name changed from the sinful 'America' to something less tainted. Far-fetched? Not according to data I have collected on what liberal white Americans actually believe."

Notice Kaufmann isn't talking merely about the extreme left but American liberals. This is chilling stuff but unsurprising to me. In my book "Guilty by Reason of Insanity," I warned that socialism is not the only terrible idea the left is promoting. I wrote: "The left isn't turning to socialism just because its members think it's more equitable than capitalism but also because they seek revenge against America's founding generation and its successor beneficiaries. They want to eradicate the Western tradition that spawned our unique American culture because it allegedly led to continental larceny against Native Americans, is in irredeemable moral debt over slavery, and is forever culpable for oppressing minorities and women through white privilege and the inherent exploitation of capitalism." I don't claim to be a prophet, but is my statement not vindicated by America's present turmoil?

Kaufmann polled American liberals to gauge their willingness "to jettison the country's cultural identity." On May 7 (before the George Floyd killing), he surveyed a sample of 870 Americans who "lean young, liberal, and white." The group was not representative of the American population at large but drawn from the Amazon Mechanical Turk and Prolific Academic survey platforms used by thousands of academics. He consciously removed conservatives and centrists to focus only on self-described liberals. He presented them with 16 "outlandish" statements and was "amazed" by their answers. He surveyed them again on June 15, after the Floyd killing and subsequent protests, and found that things "had gotten even crazier."

He asked them to agree or disagree that Americans should:

"1. Rebalance the history taught in schools until its voices and subjects reflect the demographics of the population and heritage of Native people and citizens of color

"2. Move, after public consultation, to a new American anthem that better reflects our diversity as a people

"3. Rename our cities and towns until they match the demographics of the population

"4. Rebalance the art shown in museums across the country until an analysis of content shows that it reflects the demography of the population and perspective of Native people and citizens of color

"5. Move, after an open public process, to a new name for our country that better reflects the contributions of Native Americans and our diversity as a people

"6. Rename our states until they better reflect the heritage of Native people and citizens of color

"7. Gradually replace many older public buildings with new structures that don't perpetuate a Eurocentric order, until a more representative public space is achieved