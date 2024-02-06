America's biggest threat was not 1/6

What was the biggest threat to America in the last seven years?

If you have swallowed the party line of the Democrats, it was the storming of the Capitol by dangerous Trump "insurrectionists" on Jan. 6, 2021.

For more than two years, Democrats and their parrots in the liberal media touted 1/6 as the worst thing that has happened to the United States since 9/11.

President Joe Biden went even further, repeatedly claiming that 1/6 was the "greatest threat" to American democracy since the Civil War.

But sorry. I don't buy Biden's BS for a nanosecond.

Jan. 6, 2021, was definitely not a good day for America.

There were violent skirmishes with police outside the Capitol and a lot of window breaking and trespassing inside. Some police were hurt and their attackers have been charged accordingly.

But the unarmed mob — mostly middle-aged men and women in their finest MAGA gear, a few dozen right-wing nutjobs and a sprinkling of undercover government informants — killed no one and was hardly an existential threat to America.

Jan. 6 was a big deal, but it will never happen again. It was a one-off, a one-day national embarrassment that played out in front of the whole world. It's over. Done.

But what is not over and done is actually the greatest threat to America since 2015 — the weaponization of the FBI and the CIA by Democrats to help the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Rodham Clinton and hurt Donald Trump.

The details of that weaponization were reported last week in the long-awaited Durham Report.

In its 305 pages, special counsel John Durham confirms what we have known all along — that the FBI's upper management was a corrupt gang of Obama/Hillary partisans who abused their powers to harm Trump politically.