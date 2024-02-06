Americans' goodness outweighs pockets of anti-Christian bigotry

Though some deny it, many harbor a strong hostility toward Christians in our society, especially those who obediently wear their faith on their sleeves.

You know what they find worse than an outspoken evangelical Christian? An outspoken evangelical Christian who's also an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. Talk about a perfect storm of contemptibility!

Mike Lindell, owner of MyPillow, and the Rev. Franklin Graham fall squarely into this category. Both are Christians. Both support Donald Trump. Both speak out about both.

The critics' refusal to withhold their criticism during the dreadful coronavirus crisis shows the intensity of their antipathy.

Lindell was among the CEOs Trump invited to speak at his daily coronavirus press briefing on March 30. Lindell announced he would convert 75% of his manufacturing operation to produce cotton face masks, aiming to make up to 50,000 a day by Friday.

Like so many of his fellow business leaders who are recalibrating their companies to assist the nation in crisis, Lindell praised Trump for his leadership, but he went a step further. "God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016, to change the course we were on," said Lindell. "God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you: Use this time at home to get ... back in the Word, read our Bibles and spend time with our families."

The mainstream media could not let this stand. "Trump just called the 'My Pillow' guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up," said MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi.

"The 'My Pillow Guy' was at the coronavirus briefing today?" tweeted Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown. "Boy oh boy, do we need SNL this Saturday. If this had been a SNL skit we would have thought it was fake, right? You can't make this s--- up. Who is going to play the 'my pillow guy'?"

"Look, it's hard to fill up 90 minutes worth of material every single day, so you need to get some sponsored materials/infomercials," said New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait.

"Trump now has the guy from My Pillow doing a campaign commercial for Trump's 2020 campaign in the middle of a press conference about a deadly virus," said Daily Beast and CNN opinion columnist Dean Obeidallah. "How can any real news network air this BS?! #StopAiringTrump."