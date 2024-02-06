American security before politics

Liberal extremists are taking their open borders strategies to new lengths with their latest rally cry to eliminate the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE). Extremist calls to "abolish ICE" -- sometimes without even understanding what the brave men and women who enforce U.S. immigration laws do -- should send shivers down the spines of Americans everywhere.

The men and women of ICE work within the Department of Homeland Security and are responsible for removing public safety threats from the country. These include criminal aliens, violent gang members like MS-13, and people who have violated our nation's immigration laws. ICE stops criminals from moving weapons, drugs and sex trafficking victims across the United States border. They pursue criminals and terrorists involved in cybercrime, identity fraud and financial crimes. In 2017 alone ICE identified and removed 226,119 of these criminals from our country.

To everyday Americans this is a proper, responsible function of government to protect its citizens and provide safety and security. But to the increasingly liberal left, ICE has become the latest target for resistance to any sort of border security or enforcement of immigration laws.

In February, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf illegally tweeted a warning to criminals in her community to be on the lookout for ICE officers on patrol. ICE Chief Thomas Homan said her actions as a public official were "no better than a gang lookout yelling "police" when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood." Taking it a step further, obstructionists have introduced a bill in Congress to eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement altogether. The radicals have declared they "don't believe in borders." Borders aren't just something you believe in or dream up; they are absolutely necessary for maintaining a sovereign nation and vital to controlling what is coming in and out of the country.