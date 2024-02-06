On Monday, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in order to clear out the trucker protests in Ottawa.

From the beginning, I've remained quietly fascinated by the whole spectacle. Quietly, because I've struggled to figure out what I think about them, fascinated because they are a window on the political transformations on both sides of the 49th parallel.

The protests began as a revolt against a new and ill-advised vaccine mandate in January requiring unvaccinated truckers to get the shot or isolate for two weeks each time they crossed the U.S. border. While I think everyone should get vaccinated, the rule made little sense in an 80% vaccinated country or for an occupation that involves almost no human interaction. Truckers aren't nurses or schoolteachers. Solitude comes with the job. Besides, Canadian truckers are already 90% vaccinated.

Of course, the protesters' passion came from the built-up frustration with two years of lockdowns and mandates. And, as often happens with mass protests, the demands metastasized over time. Now they want Justin Trudeau's government to dissolve and hold new elections. The demand is merely impractical -- the protests were never particularly popular in Canada. But illegally blockading streets and bridges as a kind of political extortion is indefensible -- whether it's Canadian truckers or Black Lives Matter protesters or any other group.

What truly fascinates me is the reactions to the Canadian protests here in the U.S. They highlight the way the coalitions that make up the left and right have changed profoundly, and how their attitudes and ideas are changing as a result.

If I were to describe these protests to a left-winger 50 -- or 150 years -- ago they would sound great. Proletarian laborers spontaneously using their class power to monkey-wrench the wheels of global capitalism to press their grievances! This was once the stuff of heroic socialist agitation. The fact that tow truck drivers refused to help remove the blockade would be seen as the very soul of worker solidarity. Now, when GoFundMe announced it would cut off donations to the truckers, liberals shrugged or cheered.