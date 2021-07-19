Most people sense America is under assault by America-hating forces and worry our freedoms are actually in jeopardy. Mark Levin’s new book, “American Marxism,” confirms those fears, exposes the chilling aims and methods of these malicious groups, and provides a blueprint to restore America to a path of recovery.

Levin has a gift for distilling abstract ideas into understandable terms for lay consumption. I’ve personally written and discussed many of the ideas he addresses in this compelling book but had not considered the term “counterrevolution” to describe what we’re witnessing.

He is exactly right. This is a counterrevolution to the American Revolution, and horrifyingly, “It is devouring our society and culture, swirling around our everyday lives, and ubiquitous in our politics, schools, media, and entertainment.” He is also correct this disturbing insurrection is no longer a fringe movement but is in the mainstream of our culture and institutions.

Mark identifies the source of this threat — Marxism — the sinister, utopian ideology “responsible for the enslavement, impoverishment, torture, and death of untold millions.” But he goes further and usefully tags the particular brand of this menace as “American Marxism”: “the application and adaptation of core Marxist teachings to American society and culture.”

What makes the counterrevolutionaries particularly dangerous is their sophisticated techniques of distorting language, disguising their true intent with deceitful euphemisms to disarm patriots and facilitate their scheme to fundamentally transform this nation into something unrecognizable to its founders and wholly unacceptable to all who cherish and revere the glorious American experiment in self-governance. They’ve labeled themselves “progressives,” “social activists” and other innocuous-sounding terms because they know Americans still, by the grace of God, reject naked Marxism. More recently, they operate under such organizations as Black Lives Matter, cloaking their anti-capitalist designs in a facade of racial, environmental or gender justice. They have foisted their once-ridiculed notion of critical race theory into the forefront of our lives, forcing this dangerous philosophy into mainstream societal acceptance.

Race agitation isn’t their only weapon. They’ve achieved considerable traction in the advancement of their agenda through divisive class warfare, which fuels their destructive policies of obscene deficit spending, confiscatory taxation, and runaway governmental and bureaucratic regulation.