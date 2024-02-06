American leaders agree Soleimani was a bad man, disagree on risks

Here are some of the voices on the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, who is blamed for orchestrating the killing of hundreds of American servicemen — and hundreds of thousands of others, including being the evil mastermind behind countless terrorist strikes in the Middle East. His death removes a powerful force for ill in the world. But the full repercussion of the American military’s targeted strike on him and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the man operationally behind the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, will not be known immediately.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Pentagon say the action, approved by President Donald Trump, was to deter imminent plans by Soleimani to attack American diplomats and service members throughout the region.

Quotes below, largely from members of the U.S. Senate, are from public statements (via Facebook, Twitter), the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and other publications:

“No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing. He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos… [However] the Administration’s statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action almost certainly will have the opposite effect. President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.” — Former Vice-President Joe Biden, Democrat

“Gen. Soleimani has killed hundreds and hundreds of Americans, and was actively plotting more. This commander-in-chief … has an obligation to defend America by killing this bastard.” — Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican

“Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah’s regime.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican

“Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict.” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat