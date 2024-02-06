America wakes up to woke

Wokeness was envisioned as a new reboot of the coalition of the oppressed.

Those purportedly victimized by traditional America would find "intersectional" solidarity in their victimhood owing to the supposed sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia and other alleged American sins, past and present.

The so-called white male heterosexual victimizing class was collectively to be held responsible for their sinful triad of white "rage", "supremacy" and "privilege."

Class considerations became passe. The Duchess of Sussex, and the billionaires Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James, shared grievances against all whites, whether they hailed from Martha's Vineyard or impoverished East Palestine, Ohio.

A bicoastal elite would draft the woke agenda and the oppressed would follow as ordered.

That top-down blueprint would embrace massive multibillion-dollar reparations to blacks.

In lockstep, all victims would rally around a Green New Deal that mandated high energy costs to discourage consumption of fossil fuels.

The new transgender canon mandated three sexes. Sex is socially rather than biologically determined. And there is a large, oppressed and transgender population, which presents the next great civil rights struggle for America.

Historical wokeism lodged a list of grievances against the supposedly flawed American past. Indicting the dead required statues to be toppled. Names had to be changed. Histories were to be rewritten. Even the foundational date of America was to be reconsidered and altered.

Yet, the rainbow fabric of woke is now fraying — and for a variety of reasons.

For one thing, woke took off after the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, the devastating lockdowns, the 120 days of violent rioting and looting following the death of George Floyd, and years of endemic Trump Derangement Syndrome. Most of those catalysts are waning. Temporarily unhinged Americans are slowly reviving. Millions of the comatose are waking up to normality — and don't recognize their own country.

Two, woke is retrogressive, reactionary and anti-civilizational. Decriminalizing the legal code, defunding the police, failing to apply norms to the homeless population, and destroying meritocracy have all hollowed out our major cities.

San Francisco was a far cleaner, safer and kinder city 20, 40 or 80 years ago than it is today.