America is the land of boundless possibilities

Editor's note: On Tuesday, July 4, 12 individuals took the oath of citizenship in a naturalization ceremony held at the Arena Park grandstand. The ceremony, which was administered by Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Missouri, took place as part of the Great American Fourth of July celebration. The following are remarks delivered by State Rep. John Voss (R-District 147).
Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, and most importantly, our newest fellow citizens,
Today, on this momentous occasion of Independence Day, we gather here to celebrate the naturalization of a group of extraordinary individuals who have embarked on a remarkable journey to become citizens of the United States of America. It is with immense pride and joy that we welcome you into the American family.
On this day, we commemorate the birth of our great nation, when the Founding Fathers boldly declared their vision of liberty, equality and justice for all. Today, we honor their legacy by recognizing the contributions and sacrifices of those who have chosen to call America their home.
As we look around, we see faces from every corner of the world, representing diverse cultures, languages and traditions. Each of you brings a unique story, a story of perseverance, resilience and the pursuit of a better future. Your journey to this day has been one of determination and courage. You have overcome obstacles, left behind familiar lands, and embraced the challenges that come with starting anew.
But today, as you take the oath of allegiance, you become part of a larger narrative -- the American story. A story built on the principles of freedom, opportunity, and the belief that together, we can achieve greatness. The United States is not just a place on the map; it is an idea, a beacon of hope that has inspired generations of dreamers and doers. And now, it is your turn to add your chapter to this rich tapestry.
In becoming citizens, you join a vibrant legacy of individuals who have come before you. From the earliest settlers seeking religious freedom to the waves of immigrants who arrived on our shores in search of economic opportunities, each group has contributed to the tapestry of America. Today, we celebrate the countless contributions that immigrants have made and continue to make to our nation's culture, economy and spirit.
Your presence here today is a testament to the values that have defined this nation. It is a reminder that America is a land of boundless possibilities, where hard work and determination can lead to remarkable success. It is a testament to the power of the American dream, where individuals from different backgrounds can come together and create a stronger, more vibrant society.
As citizens, you have the privilege and responsibility to participate fully in the democratic process that underpins our great nation. Your voices matter, and your contributions will shape the future of this country. From voting in elections to volunteering in your communities, you have the power to make a difference, not just for yourselves, but for the generations that will come after you.
On this Independence Day, we also remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us, the men and women who fought for the very freedoms we cherish today. They defended our nation's values and protected our democracy, ensuring that the torch of liberty would continue to burn brightly. As new citizens, you inherit this legacy of service and duty, and I have no doubt that you will carry it forward with honor and pride.
In closing, let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you. Your journey has been long and arduous, but today, as you stand before us as citizens of the United States, we recognize the immense contributions you will make to our nation's future. On this Independence Day, as we celebrate the birth of our nation, we also celebrate your transformation into proud Americans.
May you find boundless opportunities, may you cherish the freedom and rights bestowed upon you, and may you continue to embody the American spirit of resilience, unity and progress. Welcome, my fellow citizens, and may God bless the United States of America.
