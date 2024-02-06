America is the land of boundless possibilities

Editor's note: On Tuesday, July 4, 12 individuals took the oath of citizenship in a naturalization ceremony held at the Arena Park grandstand. The ceremony, which was administered by Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Missouri, took place as part of the Great American Fourth of July celebration. The following are remarks delivered by State Rep. John Voss (R-District 147).

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, and most importantly, our newest fellow citizens,

Today, on this momentous occasion of Independence Day, we gather here to celebrate the naturalization of a group of extraordinary individuals who have embarked on a remarkable journey to become citizens of the United States of America. It is with immense pride and joy that we welcome you into the American family.

On this day, we commemorate the birth of our great nation, when the Founding Fathers boldly declared their vision of liberty, equality and justice for all. Today, we honor their legacy by recognizing the contributions and sacrifices of those who have chosen to call America their home.

As we look around, we see faces from every corner of the world, representing diverse cultures, languages and traditions. Each of you brings a unique story, a story of perseverance, resilience and the pursuit of a better future. Your journey to this day has been one of determination and courage. You have overcome obstacles, left behind familiar lands, and embraced the challenges that come with starting anew.

But today, as you take the oath of allegiance, you become part of a larger narrative -- the American story. A story built on the principles of freedom, opportunity, and the belief that together, we can achieve greatness. The United States is not just a place on the map; it is an idea, a beacon of hope that has inspired generations of dreamers and doers. And now, it is your turn to add your chapter to this rich tapestry.