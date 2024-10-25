America at a crossroads

"Who are we? Where are we going?"

These are fundamental questions that Monsignor James P. Shea, president of the University of Mary in North Dakota, asked repeatedly while speaking at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty's recent annual dinner.

We witness slaughters of children in school, of people in a grocery store. From where I sit, the state of New York is eager to become an abortion travel destination. On a recent day in the Empire State, the twin topics of legislative focus were gun control and increasing the availability of abortion. When might we unite in wanting to protect all the innocents, born and unborn?

One of the big Supreme Court cases last summer involved Catholic Social Services in Philadelphia. The city no longer wanted to work with the Church, because of traditional beliefs about marriage. But that's not pluralism, and that's certainly not respect for religious liberty. The United States isn't so much about prohibiting, but about protecting. Or is it? We protect the right to life, the right to religious liberty. And yet, who we are and where we are going suggests something else. The unborn all too often are being relegated to a woman's health care choice. But it's death, just as much as the barbaric deaths in a classroom. Every child -- in the classroom and in the womb -- deserves our love and protection. Every incentive in our culture should support exactly that.

The pain of a parent who loses a child is inconsolable. When so many die, as in the school in Uvalde, we are rightly horrified. When a child dies suddenly, we know this is not the way things should be. And yet, there are certain deaths -- miscarriages for example -- that we all too often treat as routine. But the pain of a parent is still real. The human loss is true. With abortion, we insist it's not a loss so much as an exercise of empowerment. That's a very harmful lie.