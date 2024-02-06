Amazing Grace in Ohio

What Jelly Roll is turning to, of course, doesn't help. But it's all too familiar. In a reflection to the missionaries on retreat, I played Jelly Roll's video and suggested that more people than not can relate on some level to his words.

I would find young people telling me "You're amazing!" a little annoying if it weren't so different from what people tend to hear from or about Christianity. Hard as Nails wants to bring people to the Gospel -- and, as Catholics, to the Eucharist. Their track record is replete with conversions and reversions to Catholicism. Their focus is providing examples of courage, authenticity and obedience to young people. But whatever one's age, it's hard not to be affected.

There is something contagious about the missionaries' joy, especially when it's not a surface-level joy. They live in the real world. They've had to confront their own "lost cause" feelings and know they are works in progress, with God's grace. As the ministry's name references, Jesus was nailed to the cross, and so no one is promised a life without pain, but there is love. Spreading love is their mission, with the firm conviction that God does not leave anyone alone. "You're amazing" is just a baby step at the custard shop. The dream is that it can become something of a movement, inspiring Christians to make sure they are not leaving anyone behind -- because these days we sure are.

Hard as Nails has the right idea about how to help people. Sensitivity to sin and suffering is key to their approach. We are all sinners. And we all suffer. Whatever one's politics -- and there are some people who couldn't care less about politics, even as it seems to be our national never-ending reality-series obsession -- this is a meeting ground for encounter and service. And these front lines of love tend to bear more fruit than politics -- thanks be to God.

