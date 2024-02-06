Alvin Bragg prepares to cross the rubicon

How much does a mug shot mean to you?

To Alvin Bragg, it apparently means quite a lot.

All signs point to Bragg, the progressive prosecutor in Manhattan, indicting Donald Trump for his 2016 hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels.

The old Karl Marx line is that history repeats itself first as tragedy, then as farce. This historic first-ever indictment of a former president of the United States would skip straight to farce.

First, there's the tawdry and relatively trivial subject matter. Trump stands accused by his critics on the left of fomenting an insurrection to overthrow the Constitution and the criminal offense they are going to get him on stems from a dalliance with a porn star in 2006.

Then, more importantly, there's the question of the merits. Unless Bragg has something unexpected on Trump, this appears to be a prosecution in search of a legal theory.

Everything indicates that Bragg is more interested in subjecting Trump to the humiliations attendant to getting charged (turning himself in, getting fingerprinted and photographed) and the grinding distraction of defending himself against a criminal charge than the cogency of the case itself.

As The New York Times put it last week, the Bragg case "hinges on an untested and therefore risky legal theory involving a complex interplay of laws, all amounting to a low-level felony."

In other words, exactly what you want to indict a former president on.

The difficulty in making a case against Trump owes to the fact that hush payments are sleazy but legal. So, the Bragg case involves the bookkeeping around the payment.