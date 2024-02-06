Al Gore's global warming meltdown

Is Davos over yet?

Is it safe to turn on our TVs without being scolded by formerly important environmentalists like old Al Gore or creepy young climate warriors like Greta Thunberg?

Not quite (as of writing this column).

All the virtuous public talk about stopping climate change, saving the planet and putting the dirty fossil fuel industry out of existence at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland officially won't end till Friday, Jan. 20.

That's when the political bigshots, billionaires and the media junketeers in bed with them will stop their partying, kiss their favorite $750 an hour sex worker goodbye, hop back on their private jets and pollute their way home.

Davos has become such an obvious pop-up annual hypocrisy fest for the rich and powerful that even Greenpeace has slammed it.

An official of Greenpeace accused the attendees of "ecological hypocrisy" for flying to Davos on more than 1,000 "ultra-polluting, socially inequitable private jets to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors."

The highlight at Davos this year so far, in terms of unintended humor anyway, was Gore's hysterical Doomsday tirade on Wednesday.

Looking like Santa Claus, he ranted and bellowed that because of our failure to properly address man-made global climate change the way he thinks we should, the oceans are boiling, the Earth is on fire and our seas are rising faster than his blood pressure.

Bringing Gore out of mothballs to deliver his awkward and embarrassingly untrue rant was a reminder he is still a climate idiot, not a climate scientist.

It also reminded us that none of the natural disasters that he and the environmental movement have predicted were going to happen for the last 30 years have come true.

You can start in the late 1970s when Newsweek, the mainstream media and the climate experts of the day were scaring us and our kids with predictions about the coming of a harsh, deadly new Ice Age.