'Agency': An important new book about America

The Gallup polling organization seems to serve up endlessly bleak news about how Americans feel about God and country.

I wrote recently about their report of the historically low percentage of Americans that say they believe in God.

Now Gallup reports that a historically low number of Americans believe in ourselves and our country.

The percentage of Americans who now say, per Gallup, they are "extremely proud" of their country is at a historically low 38%.

And the average percentage, 27%, of Americans that have confidence in our major institutions is at an all-time low.

Inflation, slow growth and weekly reports about pointless violence do not inspire good feelings and confidence.

But the good news is we can still speak freely and express ourselves. Often, it takes courage to say publicly what you see and feel is wrong. But you can do it.

We have a wonderful example in a new book from American Enterprise Institute scholar Ian Rowe, "Agency: The Four Point Plan (F.R.E.E.) for All Children to Overcome the Victimhood Narrative and Discover Their Pathway to Power."

Rowe is well positioned to speak about our country, what works and where the problems are, as the son of Jamaican immigrants who struggled so their sons would "make it" in America.

He has an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science engineering from Cornell University, and a diploma in electrical engineering from Brooklyn Technical High School. He's now a senior fellow, focusing on education and upward mobility, family formation, and adoption, at one of Washington's leading policy institutes.

He is also an education entrepreneur who was just profiled in The Wall Street Journal.

Rowe is the co-founder and CEO of Vertex Partnership Academies, which has been hired to launch and manage a new charter high school in the Bronx that will give education opportunity to mostly Black and Hispanic students from low-income families.