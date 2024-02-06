After Title 42, there's a border crisis whether Biden admits it or not

The lifting of Title 42 -- which allowed the government to use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to expel migrants for public health purposes -- has not resulted in "chaos" at the border, according to most news accounts. Intended or not, this is a great example of managing expectations. Because President Biden predicted things would be "chaotic for a while" after Title 42 expired, "chaos" at the border suddenly became the political metric to watch for, as if a monumental crisis absent chaos is no big deal.

On March 29, 2019, former Obama administration Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson commented on 4,000 apprehensions at the border that week. "I know that a thousand overwhelms the system. I cannot begin to imagine what 4,000 a day looks like, so we are truly in a crisis."

Last Tuesday, just before Title 42 ended, 11,000 migrants were apprehended. On Wednesday, another 11,000. On Thursday, it dropped to 10,000 and on Friday it edged down to a mere 6,200. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas claimed this as proof that the Biden administration's post-Title 42 plan was working. He told ABC News on Sunday, "Over the past two days, the United States Border Patrol has seen an approximately 50% drop in the number of people encountered at our southern border."

This is typical of the larger problem. A talking point on a news show is no substitute for a successful policy. Pan out to a more meaningful unit of time, and you can see the disaster for what it is. In fiscal year 2022, a record-breaking 2.2 million migrants were apprehended, up from 1.7 million the year before.

The Biden administration seems to struggle more with the "messaging" of the crisis than the actual crisis -- which is why it has often agonized about whether to use the word "crisis" at all. Mayorkas refuses to say it, preferring a "significant challenge."

Two things have ruined this media-focused strategy. First, the reality at the border, shown nightly on TV, and second, the remarkably successful stunt by Republican governors of sending migrants to big cities run by Democrats. After all, if millions of migrants crowding overwhelmed border states isn't a crisis, why should sending thousands to "sanctuary cities" be a big deal? But of course it is a problem -- which is why the mayors of New York, the District of Columbia and Chicago have all declared emergencies, completely undermining the White House's spin efforts.