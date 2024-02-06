After the hospital comes the chicken noodle soup

Thanks to a smorgasbord of health issues, our household has, once again, been a guest of a local emergency room, where, it turns out, we find ourselves on a first-name basis with the doctors and nurses and technicians.

That's good.

And it's not so good.

On the plus side, it's always a comfort when medical professionals you trust put their training to good use. Let's face it, Cape Girardeau's two big hospitals have some of the best and brightest staffers. We are so lucky.

On the other hand, no one likes to make a visit to the ER. In our case, my wife stayed in the hospital four more days for surgery and high-powered treatment. Even though she didn't want to be in the hospital, she was so lucky.

It is fortunate that we are retired and don't have to work illnesses and hospital stays around a professional schedule. I am, thank goodness, available to help out at home, even if my efforts sometimes produce less-than-desirable results. For the most part, I run a pretty tight operation, if I do say so myself. My wife says I do a pretty good job. That's high praise, considering my skills in nursing, cooking, doing laundry and all the other things involved in care-giving when someone isn't quite up to par.

It is at times like this that we are so thankful for good friends.

And for good friends who are also good cooks.

I don't mean better-than-opening-a-can cooks. I'm talking about cooks who demonstrate how properly prepared dishes can look and taste so much better than something from a package or something that comes with microwave directions -- only.

I don't mind cooking, but it is so nice to have something ready to put on the table at mealtime that didn't involve planning, shopping or preparation.