After Roe, there's no time to party

It's been a fabulous week for conservatives, Republicans and millions of ordinary Americans.

I cheered all of the Supreme Court's recent blockbusters -- for moral, political and personal reasons.

I'm 100% anti-abortion. I believe adults should be free to own and carry guns. I believe there should be more prayer in schools, not less.

And I don't want unelected federal bureaucrats writing laws about the environment or anything else that Congress should be writing.

But the Court's 5-4 decision last week to overrule Roe v. Wade and send the "regulating" of abortion back to the states, where it always belonged, was doubly pleasing to me.

This week when I spoke about abortion and adoption to a group of teenagers at a Young Americans Foundation event, I repeated something I've written and spoken about many times before.

First, I asked the young conservatives to imagine what the world would be like if the person sitting next to them had never been born.

Then I told them the story of Sarah Jean Maysfield, whose family could not afford to have a child and literally left her on the doorstep of a neighbor.

I told them how that neighbor took her in, legally adopted her and changed her name to Sarah Jean Faulks.

I told them about Nancy Robbins. On the day she was born her father walked out on her mother because he didn't want a child. Nancy was later adopted by the doctor who had married her mother.

And then there was John L. Flaugher. He was born to a young woman from Ohio who had been impregnated by a married man. After she gave birth to John alone in California, she gave him up for adoption.

So, OK, I asked the kids, what's the big deal with these unknown "unwanted" babies?

Well, Sarah Jane Faulks was Jane Wyman, an Academy Award-winning actress, the first wife of Ronald Reagan and my mother.