After cancer battle, Gautier is dancing with a purpose (Video included)

Nate Gautier doesn't consider himself a star or a dancer, but next week he'll participate in Dancing with the Show Me Stars, a philanthropic event benefiting the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

The show, which gets its name from "Dancing with the Stars," features local community "stars" partnered with dance instructors. The couples practice for 10 weeks leading up to the event and raise funds for the not-for-profit organization. The winner is selected based on the amount of money raised. Dollars raised equals votes received. As I write this column, Gautier and his dance instructor Shelia King are in second place, having raised more than $5,000.

"It's certainly nothing that I'm accustomed to," Gautier, an account executive with rustmedia, told me about dancing. "I didn't grow up dancing. Other than just what I perceived to be dancing, which I learned very quickly is not actual dancing. But I've enjoyed it. I've learned a lot in a very short amount of time."

Shelia King and Nate Gautier practice for Dancing with the Show Me Stars. Lucas Presson

Gautier and King will dance the tango, samba and hustle for a combined 2 minutes, 14 seconds -- a short amount of time, he says, for all the practice that goes into it.

The couple has practiced several times per week since June. King, a local business owner, participated in the event several years ago as a "star" and won. For the last two years, she's served as an instructor.

Gautier was at first apprehensive about participating, initially turning down the offer. But after encouragement from his wife, Kristen, and rustmedia creative director and manager, Jeff Rawson, he decided to go for it.

Now, he's happy to be dancing -- especially after all that he has endured in recent years.

In late 2018, he noticed a nodule on his testicle after a shower. Gautier, who was 28 at the time, in good health and training for a marathon, contacted his doctor. A specialist later determined he would need emergency surgery.

The verdict was embryonal carcinoma, a strand, Gautier said, only 1 to 2% of people with testicular cancer are diagnosed with having.

In January 2019, Gautier started an aggressive treatment that included 20 cycles of chemotherapy. He was sick with nausea, suffered with headaches, lost his hair and dealt with "loud screeching noises," a side effect from the detoxing and chemotherapy. With so much out of his control, it was his faith in God that provided an anchor of strength. He said it was the closest he ever felt to God.

When he turned 29, Jan. 14, 2019, Gautier asked his family and friends not to bring up his birthday. But on his 30th birthday earlier this year, after receiving a clean bill of health, he was overcome with gratitude.

"Most people are a little sad about their 30s," Gautier said as he fought back tears. "I was very thankful, because not everyone gets a second chance, and I don't take that lightly."