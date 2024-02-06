Afghanistan withdrawal shows allies that U.S. isn't a reliable partner

When Joe Biden came into office, we were told that the "adults are back in charge" because he immediately set to work undoing as much of Donald Trump's legacy as he could.

"The new president in his first week issued more than three dozen executive actions on a wide range of issues," reported U.S. News & World Report. "And virtually all of them reverse or stop actions taken by Donald Trump."

From immigration to health care, the adults began cleaning up the mess left for them. Biden rejoined the Paris climate accord and made plans to restore the Iran nuclear deal.

But on Afghanistan, the president's hands were tied. On Saturday and again on Monday, Biden insisted that he "inherited" Trump's deal and his hands were tied. But, wanting it both ways, he also said he agreed with the policy that was forced on him.

It's true, Trump's disastrous deal with the Taliban would have had us withdraw by May 1, but because Biden was such a grown-up, he extended the deadline to Sept. 11 -- the 20-year anniversary of the attack that set this war in motion. In messaging terms, it was singularly the most idiotic date Biden could pick. But he justified the extension to ensure that, "We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We'll do it -- we'll do it responsibly, deliberately and safely."

On Sunday, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken what to make of the fact that the spectacle in Afghanistan didn't look particularly responsible, deliberate or safe. Blinken's response: "I think it shows that we were prepared. The president was prepared for every contingency as this moved forward."

But Blinken also admitted, "the fact of the matter is, we've seen that that force has been unable to defend the country, and that has happened more quickly than we anticipated."

On Monday, Biden confirmed that he was taken by surprise by the rapidity of the Afghan government's collapse but said it was because the Afghans were "unwilling" to fight. He made the obligatory "the buck stops with me" nod but also insisted the calamity was the fault of the Afghan army, which was trained and organized to depend on U.S. support.

"In the wake of President Biden's withdrawal decision," The Wall Street Journal reported, "the U.S. pulled its air support, intelligence and contractors servicing Afghanistan's planes and helicopters. That meant the Afghan military simply couldn't operate anymore."