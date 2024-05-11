Add Sen. Tom Cotton to VP Shortlist

Headlines are now filled with names reported to be on Donald Trump’s "shortlist" of possible VP candidates.

These individuals, some of whom I know, indeed have serious qualifications and experience and are appropriate to be considered for the No. 2 position in the executive branch of the nation’s government.

This vetting process is, as they say, par for the course. It’s exactly what we expect the presidential candidate to be doing.

However, in my view, these are not "par for the course" times. The domestic and international challenges we face are without precedent.

Trump will not be running for reelection in 2028, and so whoever holds the vice presidency will almost certainly be on the shortlist to be the Republican candidate for the presidency then.

Given all of this, there is one name I have not seen among those that Trump is considering that I think would be a superb addition.

It is Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

Cotton is young, 46 years old, but with a resume packed with experience, all on target and relevant to the kind of leadership that our country needs to restore our national vitality and international leadership.

At home, we are fiscally and culturally bankrupt.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting federal spending to continue to wastefully gush, mostly financed by borrowing. CBO shows debt held by the public reaching 116% of GDP by 2034, 139% by 2044 and 166% by 2054.

For this entire period, CBO shows real GDP growth less than 2%.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics shows that our fertility rate — the rate at which we are bringing babies into the world — is at an all-time low.

The state of marriage, family, children — the pillars of a healthy society — are dismal.