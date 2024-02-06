Ad-hoc aquatic committee's recomendations

Editor's note: The following letter was submitted to Scott Meyer, city manager of the City of Cape Girardeau, and Dr. Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau Public School District, regarding the ad-hoc aquatics committee's recommendation for an aquatic center. The city and school board will hold a joint meeting today to discuss the recommendations by the committee. The full presentation can be found by following this link.
Gentlemen,
The Ad-Hoc Aquatics Committee has met to and reached unanimous agreement on their findings. The purpose of this letter is to share the committee's findings with you, the Cape Girardeau City Council, and the Cape Girardeau Public School Board.
The Ad-Hoc Aquatics committee has unanimously agreed to these findings, and upon adjournment of the October 17, 2019 meeting has completed its work.
As chairman of the committee, it is with great appreciation for the members of the committee, and their service to our community, that I submit these findings to you.
Should you have questions on any of the findings, or on the process the committee followed to arrive at these findings, don't hesitate to contact me.
Respectfully,
Jeff W. Glenn, chairman Ad-Hoc Aquatics Committee.
