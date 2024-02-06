All sections
OpinionJune 27, 2018

Acts of good sportsmanship inspire us all

By now you've probably read the story or watched the video of Minnesota high school pitcher Ty Koehn who struck out his friend Jack Kocon in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball game. The pitcher and hitter have been friends for years and the strike out ended the game, sending Koehn's team to the state tournament...

Lucas Presson avatar
Lucas Presson
Saxony Lutheran's Nathan Ruark and Charleston's Jeremy Tucker look to pull down a rebound in the fourth quarter during the Class 3 District 2 championship game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 at Scott City High School. Glenn Landberg ~ Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Nathan Ruark and Charleston's Jeremy Tucker look to pull down a rebound in the fourth quarter during the Class 3 District 2 championship game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 at Scott City High School. Glenn Landberg ~ Southeast Missourian

By now you've probably read the story or watched the video of Minnesota high school pitcher Ty Koehn who struck out his friend Jack Kocon in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball game. The pitcher and hitter have been friends for years and the strike out ended the game, sending Koehn's team to the state tournament.

While his teammates celebrated in the middle of the field, the pitcher first went to home plate to give his friend -- distraught by the outcome -- a hug. It was a moment that showed true class and sportsmanship.

"I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there," Koehn told bringmethenews.com. "I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."

Jackson quarterback Cooper Callis carries the ball on a keeper during the second quarter against Cape Central on Friday in Jackson. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian
Jackson quarterback Cooper Callis carries the ball on a keeper during the second quarter against Cape Central on Friday in Jackson. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

In Southeast Missouri, we have our own examples of sportsmanship.

Next month is the Semoball Awards, a night that recognizes the top 200 athletes and coaches in Southeast Missouri.

Of the 26 awards for individual sports and other categories, the sportsmanship award is one of my favorites.

Hayti's Devante Robinson races past Charleston's Demarcus Sharp during a high school football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Charleston, Mo. David Jenkins/Standard Democrat
Hayti's Devante Robinson races past Charleston's Demarcus Sharp during a high school football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Charleston, Mo. David Jenkins/Standard Democrat

The finalists this year -- individuals and teams -- displayed important character attributes.

Poplar Bluff's Calli Gerber reacts after sliding in safely at second base on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at Bobby Strenfel Field in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Brian Rosener ~ Daily American Republic
Poplar Bluff's Calli Gerber reacts after sliding in safely at second base on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at Bobby Strenfel Field in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Brian Rosener ~ Daily American Republic
  • Jackson football quarterback Cooper Callis stood up to what might be considered cyber bullying. When an opposing quarterback took his share of harassment on social media following his team's loss to Jackson, Callis took up for the opposing quarterback online.
  • The Hayti football team is a finalist for its act of sportsmanship following a playoff win against Chaffee. Before the team celebrated, they paused to check on a Chaffee player who was injured and left the game.
  • The Poplar Bluff softball squad lost the game on senior night, but they won off the field when the team not only honored their own seniors but also the Kelly seniors. Poplar Bluff gave gift bags to each of the Kelly seniors.
  • The Charleston Blue Jays basketball program is noted for being a powerhouse. The young men can play. But the Blue Jays can also show grace and good sportsmanship. When Saxony's Nathan Ruark was seriously injured with a lacerated spleen in a Class 3 sectional game, the Blue Jays all signed a basketball and made the trip north to visit Ruark as he recovered.

These four finalists might not get featured on ESPN or show up in your news feed, but on July 14 we'll recognize them for their success on and off the field/court.

Sports teach us many lessons in life. Competition is important, but so is good sportsmanship. They are not mutually exclusive, but rather there's a "right way" to play the game.

Congratulations to these athletes on doing the right thing. That's truly something to celebrate.

Also, congratulations to Semoball Awards Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Terry Kitchen of Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. Kitchen is one of my favorite coaches. He exudes school spirit, is a man of strong Christian faith and sets the bar high for everyone. It's an honor to recognize him this summer at the awards.

You can read more about Kitchen in a story by Southeast Missourian and semoball sports editor Josh Mlot at semoball.com.

If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, go to semoball.com/awards. We look forward to celebrating the best of the best in high school sports.

The Semoball Awards are presented by SoutheastHEALTH and sponsored by The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, rustmedia and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.

