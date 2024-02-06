Acts of good sportsmanship inspire us all

By now you've probably read the story or watched the video of Minnesota high school pitcher Ty Koehn who struck out his friend Jack Kocon in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball game. The pitcher and hitter have been friends for years and the strike out ended the game, sending Koehn's team to the state tournament.
While his teammates celebrated in the middle of the field, the pitcher first went to home plate to give his friend -- distraught by the outcome -- a hug. It was a moment that showed true class and sportsmanship.
"I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there," Koehn told bringmethenews.com. "I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."
In Southeast Missouri, we have our own examples of sportsmanship.
Next month is the Semoball Awards, a night that recognizes the top 200 athletes and coaches in Southeast Missouri.
Of the 26 awards for individual sports and other categories, the sportsmanship award is one of my favorites.
The finalists this year -- individuals and teams -- displayed important character attributes.
These four finalists might not get featured on ESPN or show up in your news feed, but on July 14 we'll recognize them for their success on and off the field/court.
Sports teach us many lessons in life. Competition is important, but so is good sportsmanship. They are not mutually exclusive, but rather there's a "right way" to play the game.
Congratulations to these athletes on doing the right thing. That's truly something to celebrate.
Also, congratulations to Semoball Awards Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Terry Kitchen of Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. Kitchen is one of my favorite coaches. He exudes school spirit, is a man of strong Christian faith and sets the bar high for everyone. It's an honor to recognize him this summer at the awards.
You can read more about Kitchen in a story by Southeast Missourian and semoball sports editor Josh Mlot at semoball.com.
If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, go to semoball.com/awards. We look forward to celebrating the best of the best in high school sports.
Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
