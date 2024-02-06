Acts of good sportsmanship inspire us all

By now you've probably read the story or watched the video of Minnesota high school pitcher Ty Koehn who struck out his friend Jack Kocon in the Class 4A, Section 5 baseball game. The pitcher and hitter have been friends for years and the strike out ended the game, sending Koehn's team to the state tournament.

While his teammates celebrated in the middle of the field, the pitcher first went to home plate to give his friend -- distraught by the outcome -- a hug. It was a moment that showed true class and sportsmanship.

"I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there," Koehn told bringmethenews.com. "I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated."

Jackson quarterback Cooper Callis carries the ball on a keeper during the second quarter against Cape Central on Friday in Jackson.

In Southeast Missouri, we have our own examples of sportsmanship.

Next month is the Semoball Awards, a night that recognizes the top 200 athletes and coaches in Southeast Missouri.

Of the 26 awards for individual sports and other categories, the sportsmanship award is one of my favorites.

Hayti's Devante Robinson races past Charleston's Demarcus Sharp during a high school football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Charleston, Mo.

The finalists this year -- individuals and teams -- displayed important character attributes.