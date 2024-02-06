Acquire coffee's acquired taste

A column about coffee? Who does that? Well, until now, I certainly had not, but I realize the subject is not as silly as some would think. Folks are serious about their coffee, which was confirmed for me even more last week. So depending on where you fall on the spectrum, you'll either find value in this article or wonder why I'm not writing about "really important" things going on, like the nonsense in a place called D. C. -- and then there are those who actually rely on coffee to be able to handle the nonsense in D.C. Either way, I'm serving up coffee right now, so pull up a chair and join me.

I don't drink coffee. I can't stand the smell, much less the taste. I've had a philosophy about coffee for many years: I believe most people drink it as a status symbol -- deeming it a sign of sophistication or social elitism or some such something. I think it makes people feel more adult than others, so they clasp that cup as if it were a lifeline, mingling with others whose hands are also attached to their cups.

Despite my abhorrence for coffee, the other day, I decided to have a little fun and try my hand at adulting, as well. I have coffee, creamer, a Keurig and K-Cups at home because of recent houseguests. I got this idea to have a cup of coffee. Don't even ask what I was thinking. I hadn't tried the stuff in more years than I can count. The result? I proved my theory correct. It is beyond nasty, and how anyone -- anyone at all -- could truly enjoy the taste is beyond me -- which leads me to believe no one truly enjoys the taste, or almost no one.

I brought up the subject on social media, expecting comments that I just hadn't tried the right kind of coffee yet, and I got those responses. I replied that I don't care what kind they offered, the stuff tasted nasty and smelled just as nasty.