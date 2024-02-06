I got fed up with politics some time ago, and times like these remind me why. The barrage of responses to President Trump's order to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani is expected. But the accusations that he did so to distract from impeachment proceedings are ridiculous and disheartening.

It's a touchy situation. I realize that. You can't take out someone with a U.S. airstrike and not anticipate a reaction. The decision to eliminate a threat such as Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, garners some kind of reaction from anyone who is slightly familiar with him or has become familiar in recent days. Love it. Hate it. Conflicted. Something. Neutrality isn't an option. So before I go further, let me point out I'm not criticizing people for having something to say about President Trump's decision to kill the man. What I am criticizing is the something some people are saying.

Let's be clear, I could open up a debate about the merits of the strike against Soleimani, who was not without the blood of Americans on his hands. The U.S. Department of Defense has stated he "was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans." His terror apparently included masterminding rocket attacks as recent as a little more than a week ago, killing an American contractor and wounding U.S. military, the Pentagon said. This is in addition to attacks in recent months.

In a statement, the Pentagon also said, Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," and Trump said, "We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war." Even the Obama administration sanctioned Soleimani for an unsuccessful terrorist attack plot in Washington, D.C., in 2011.

So I said all of that to say this: The dude did not evoke sympathy, and we could have a discussion about the soundness of the decision to terminate him. Yes, folk are talking about the constitutionality of this strike without Congress's blessing and the escalation of tension that may ensue. If those concerns are sincere, I respect that. Most, however, know that much of this is partisan in nature; nonetheless, they are worthy conversations.