I got fed up with politics some time ago, and times like these remind me why. The barrage of responses to President Trump's order to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani is expected. But the accusations that he did so to distract from impeachment proceedings are ridiculous and disheartening.
It's a touchy situation. I realize that. You can't take out someone with a U.S. airstrike and not anticipate a reaction. The decision to eliminate a threat such as Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, garners some kind of reaction from anyone who is slightly familiar with him or has become familiar in recent days. Love it. Hate it. Conflicted. Something. Neutrality isn't an option. So before I go further, let me point out I'm not criticizing people for having something to say about President Trump's decision to kill the man. What I am criticizing is the something some people are saying.
Let's be clear, I could open up a debate about the merits of the strike against Soleimani, who was not without the blood of Americans on his hands. The U.S. Department of Defense has stated he "was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans." His terror apparently included masterminding rocket attacks as recent as a little more than a week ago, killing an American contractor and wounding U.S. military, the Pentagon said. This is in addition to attacks in recent months.
In a statement, the Pentagon also said, Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," and Trump said, "We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war." Even the Obama administration sanctioned Soleimani for an unsuccessful terrorist attack plot in Washington, D.C., in 2011.
So I said all of that to say this: The dude did not evoke sympathy, and we could have a discussion about the soundness of the decision to terminate him. Yes, folk are talking about the constitutionality of this strike without Congress's blessing and the escalation of tension that may ensue. If those concerns are sincere, I respect that. Most, however, know that much of this is partisan in nature; nonetheless, they are worthy conversations.
What I find stomach-turning is the ridiculous accusation that Trump ordered the strike to distract from impeachment proceedings, as presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested and as was stated by disgraced former Rep. Katie Hill, who tweeted, "A lot of us have been wondering for a long time now if @realDonaldTrump was going to try to start a war to distract from impeachment," she wrote. "With his trial heading to the Senate imminently, we've got our answer, folks."
Well, I don't know who "a lot of us" are. I just know sane people not bedeviled by obsessive partisanship and inflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome weren't sitting around mulling the idea that he was planning a war to make people forget about his impeachment. I mean, really? Only the same people intent on witch hunts are going to think whatever fits their preconceived notions.
But as I started out saying, this is what I can't stand about politics. Just be real. Be honest. Be sincere. If you don't like the president -- or "45" or "Not My President" or whatever ridiculous term you're using to describe him -- just say you don't like him, you don't like his use of Twitter, you don't like that he's unpresidential, you don't like his decisions and you especially don't like the decision to kill evil Soleimani. Say you're scared for our troops. Admit you're fine with not fighting back against terrorists who kill our people. Confess if Obama had done the deed -- remember Osama bin Laden? -- you'd applaud because, well, Obama. Say whatever makes sense. But it is nonsensical to say that Trump, who has gone to bat for our troops, has visited them, has shown great respect for them, would knowingly, purposely, intentionally put them in danger just to get folks to forget about an impeachment process that everyone and their momma know doesn't have a snowball's chance in Hades of being forgotten -- because the Democrats would sooner lose elections than let that happen. Furthermore, it's the worse insult imaginable. Like him or lump him, that's just beyond the pale. And every fair-minded, rational individual knows that -- which brings me back to my disgust for politics-as-usual: Not much is fair-minded and rational about politics anymore. It's nasty, it's ugly and it's rooted in deception, revenge and power plays -- at any cost.
So as a non-politician who wants nothing to do with those characteristics that define politicians, I reiterate: If you are sincerely inclined, call the president out on the death of Soleimani, and state why -- and we can discuss those things another time. But to disparage Trump's humanity -- yes, he is human! -- with the allegation that killing an orchestrator of terror allegedly responsible for countless deaths and planning more was purely for selfish (and impossible) gain, which the Pentagon and State Department and other experts would also have to be in on, is both absurd and abominable. In other words, it's politics.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.