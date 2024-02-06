Abortion, sacred truths and politics

Speaking in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 6, President Biden said that the 2024 election is about whether "democracy" is "still America's sacred cause."

But is democracy "sacred?"

Is the process by which we make choices "sacred," or is what we choose "sacred?"

This is the time of year we think about sanctity of life. Although Roe v. Wade is no longer law of the land, the abortion issue is still very much before us as the U.S. Congress and as states across the nation work to crystallize what the next chapter will look like regarding abortion policy in our country.

March for Life events will take place across the nation, as every year, noting the Jan. 22, 1973, Roe v. Wade decision that opened the door for more than 63 million unborn children destroyed in the womb.

The abortion policy debate is defined by those who call themselves "pro-choice" and those who define their view as "pro-life."

"Pro-choice" basically says that what is most important is the process -- that women are free to choose whether to abort. What is most important, in this view, is not what is chosen, but that there is choice.

Those who are "pro-life" focus on what is chosen as the key. The issue is sanctity of life. Life is what is sacred.

I often note the parallel to slavery.

Sen. Stephen Douglas of Illinois, in the 1850s, championed democracy as the answer to how the nation would deal with the issue of slavery for new states entering the union. New states would decide whether slavery would be permitted in their state by voting.

Again, the importance was given to process -- how the choice is made -- and not to what is chosen.

Abraham Lincoln's response to Douglas' proposition was: "God did not place good and evil before man, telling him to make his choice. On the contrary, he did tell him there was one tree, of the fruit of which he should not eat, upon pain of certain death. I should scarcely wish so strong a prohibition against slavery in Nebraska."