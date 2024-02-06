Abortion isn't saving the Democrats

Democrats have been looking for a political lifeline and believe that the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade is it.

The problem is that their radicalism makes them out of step on this issue, as they are on so many others.

A party that exists in its own echo chamber and that is more and more reliant on the votes of a highly educated, socially progressive portion of the electorate simply can't process the idea that the rest of the country may be in a different place. Instead, it is consumed by its own obsessions.

The Democrats held congressional hearings on abortion and perhaps the most memorable moments were the witnesses holding forth on how men can supposedly get pregnant and exhibiting hesitance to condemn infanticide.

There's a perception in the popular mind that overturning Roe is tantamount to banning abortion everywhere, and it's simply not true. Dobbs doesn't impose a uniform national rule. Rather, it allows the states to adopt different laws as determined by their electorates representing the country's diverse political and moral geography.

The widespread misunderstanding about Roe creates confused and contradictory public sentiment. A recent Harvard/Harris Poll survey found a solid majority, 55%, opposed overturning Roe. On the other hand, a larger majority favored restrictions of the sort that the Roe-enforced abortion regime made impossible.

According to the poll, 37% want to permit abortion only in cases of rape and incest, 12% to permit it only before six weeks, and 23% after 15 weeks. That makes for a total of 72% of voters supporting a policy that couldn't be written into law for the last 50 years under Roe.