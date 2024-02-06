Abortion is about our core national values

The Supreme Court will hear this week Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

At issue is the law in Mississippi banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A decision finding the Mississippi law constitutional will fundamentally change the abortion regime in our country, defined by Roe v. Wade since 1973.

Roe said the mother has a right to abort her child as long as that unborn child cannot survive — is viable — outside the womb. Generally accepted is 22 to 24 weeks as the time when viability occurs.

Mississippi's abortion law says the defining issue should not be viability but when the child first feels pain. Their claim is this occurs at 15 weeks.

Surveys show the nation evenly split in attitudes toward abortion.

Per the most recent poll from Gallup, 47% say abortion is morally acceptable and 46% say it is morally wrong.

Forty-nine percent self-identify as "pro-choice" and 47% as "pro-life."

However, if we break down the averages into components, we see a deeply polarized nation.

Sixty-four percent of Democrats say abortion is morally acceptable, and 70% self-identify as pro-choice.

Only 26% of Republicans say abortion is morally acceptable, and 74% self-identify as "pro-life."

Abortion is really a bellwether issue showing the profound split in the nation regarding worldview.

Are we a nation of moral absolutes, that sees our culture grounded in traditional, biblically sourced standards of good and evil, right and wrong? Or are we a nation defined by secular humanism and moral relativism, where the center of the world is not God but man?

We have moved dramatically in the latter direction over the last half-century, and the results are out there to evaluate.