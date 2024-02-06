Abortion is a winning issue for Republicans

The visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul, the first ever visit by a president or vice president to an abortion clinic, is getting the considerable attention it deserves.

When America's vice president visits and pays homage to the nation's largest abortion provider, it's news. And what she said there is also news.

Harris predictably distorted truth and reality, pitching the boilerplate left-wing headline calling the destruction of our unborn health care.

However, the vice president did everyone a favor by stepping into the limelight and removing any doubt about how far on the left side of the political spectrum she stands.

All this, of course, is political calculation by Democrats to headline abortion as an election year issue, thinking this is a loser for Republicans.

But here, Harris and her party are wrong.

A good place to start is the truth. Indifference to the sanctity of life is not health care. And, the Supreme Court, in the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, did not take "a constitutional right ... from the people of America, from the women of America," as the VP said.

Harris is a lawyer, so she must understand that Supreme Court justices don't issue rights or take them away. They interpret the U.S. Constitution. In Dobbs, the court found that Roe's understanding of the constitution, perceiving a right justifying abortion on demand, was incorrect.

Let's look at the latest Gallup polling, published July 2023.

Per that polling, 34% say abortion should be legal under any circumstances, 51% say it should be legal under certain circumstances, and 13% say it should be illegal in all circumstances.

But when Gallup breaks out the 51%, 13% say "certain circumstances" means "most" circumstances, and 36% say "certain circumstances" means "few" circumstances.

So, per Gallup, "the result is 47% of U.S. adults favoring expansive abortion rights (legal in all or most cases) and 49% favoring more restrictive rights (legal in only a few or no cases.)"