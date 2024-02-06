Abortion, a sickness in our national soul

The resounding defeat of Issue 1 in a statewide vote in Ohio is rightly seen as a repudiation of pro-life forces and cause for soul-searching in the movement.

The initiative, which would have raised the threshold vote for amending the state constitution, was understood to be about abortion, because a ballot measure is expected in November to amend the state constitution to secure abortion "rights".

The measure was defeated 57% to 43% in a state in which Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in 2020, 53.3% to 45.2%.

One year ago, voters in Kansas, a state in which Trump defeated Biden 56.1% to 41.5%, voted down a ballot measure to amend the state constitution to ban abortion, 59% to 41%.

Unpopularity of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade, was one of the explanations given for the underwhelming performance by Republicans in the congressional elections in 2022.

Currently, abortion is legal in 26 states and banned at various levels in the other states.

Per a USA Today/Suffolk University poll, of those who say their view on abortion has changed over the last year, 23% say they have become more supportive of legal abortion and 6% less.

And pro-abortion activists plan more initiatives in states with abortion bans.

The Dobbs decision wasn't about the moral acceptability of abortion. It was about the Constitution. The decision, written by Samuel Alito, rejected the premise of Roe v. Wade that the U.S. constitution protects a right to abortion.

"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any Constitutional provision," wrote Alito.

Unless action is taken in Congress to enact federal abortion legislation, the issue is turned over to the states.

Pro-abortion forces, post-Dobbs, seem to have been more energized than pro-life forces.

In response to the question, per Gallup, "Will you only vote for a candidate who shares your views on abortion?" 17% of pro-abortion supporters said "yes", while 10% of pro-life supporters said "yes".

Overall, per Gallup polling, public sentiment over time has become more tolerant of abortion.