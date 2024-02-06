All sections
OpinionFebruary 4, 2023

A year of progress in Cape Girardeau

I would like to offer our citizens a reminder of the city's financial accomplishments of the last year, and to share a picture of the goals and plans for 2023. There has been so much going on, and we will see so much in the future -- this is definitely not a comprehensive list of all that is going on in the city government and its departments...

Stacy Kinder avatar
Stacy Kinder
Capaha Park Pond improvements are nearing completion.
Capaha Park Pond improvements are nearing completion.Nathan English

I would like to offer our citizens a reminder of the city's financial accomplishments of the last year, and to share a picture of the goals and plans for 2023. There has been so much going on, and we will see so much in the future -- this is definitely not a comprehensive list of all that is going on in the city government and its departments.

City employees

In 2022, our city employees and their compensation was a large priority, resulting in approximately $8 million spent on these improvements.

  • An entirely new employee pay plan was created, and specialized for police and fire departments.
  • Enhancements to salaries and benefits were seen across the board.
  • Improvements to the LAGERS retirement plans were upgraded to the highest levels possible.

In 2023, a continued evaluation of salaries will occur, and recruitment for open positions will remain a priority in all departments.

Public safety

Last year, multiple technologies were added to our police department's ability to solve crimes.

  • Additional personnel were recruited in fire and police departments.
  • The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system was enacted.
  • The Cape Police Department began a partnership with social service agencies to interact with citizens facing mental health crises.

In 2023, the city will begin looking into a number of new solutions to address various issues.

  • The city is exploring solutions for an improved ambulance service in Cape.
  • The Cape Police Department will expand ShotSpotter in several other locations, and will be engaging in community events and partnerships to address crime.
  • Installation of automated license plate reader technology will occur in various parts of town, to improve violent crime investigation.

Infrastructure

A complete list of infrastructure projects is best found on the city website -- it's simply too long to list here! Notable projects from 2022 include:

  • The Capaha Park pond was dredged and renovated, and much-needed drainage work occurred in the area.
  • Sprigg Street renovations from William Street to Broadway were completed.
  • West End renovations from New Madrid to Bertling Street began.

In 2023, we will continue to see some massive projects undertaken, in addition to the annual concrete street repair schedule and TTF6 projects.

  • The ARPA-funded Sewer Inflow and Infiltration repairs will begin.
  • Sherwood and Brookwood watershed drainage projects will begin, as part of the PRS2 tax initiative.
Parks and recreation

Several new programs and enhancements began in 2022:

  • New programming at the Shawnee Center was initiated after collaboration with area residents.
  • A new grade school intramural program partnership began with the Cape Public Schools, with area elementary schools forming rec league teams.
  • A new outdoor cross country course was created outdoors at the Osage Center, in partnership with SEMO and the Running Co.

2023 will bring an updated look to the recreational and competitive aquatics in Cape.

  • The pool at the Central Junior High School (the "Bubble") will see its much-needed renovation occur.
  • The Jefferson Elementary Community Pool and Park will open this year for public use, in a cost-sharing partnership with the Cape Public Schools district.

Cape airport

2022 saw big changes to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport:

  • Rapid growth was seen in the SEMO Professional Pilot Program at the airport, helping to bring a 43% increase in air traffic.
  • Renovation on Taxiway Bravo was completed.
  • New regional jet service to Nashville was begun with Contour Airlines.

2023 will continue to see much progress being made:

  • The airport will break ground on the new Terminal project, with that completion happening in 2024.
  • New T Hangers will be built, replacing the dilapidated and unusable structure currently in place.
  • A new airport website will be launched, which will provide better service to all travelers in and out of the region.

Ballot issue in April

Lastly, I want to highlight that a ballot initiative will appear to city voters in the April 4 general election.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana products sold in the city. This tax would be added to the retail sales tax of 8.475% already in place. The initial estimated revenue to the City is approximately $150,000 annually. That revenue would go into the city's general fund, and the ballot language also states the city will earmark up to 25% of that additional tax to mental health and drug treatment and prevention issues, coordinated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

This ballot issue was approved by the city council, as we know that our police officers deal with issues pertaining to drug abuse and mental health every day in a majority of their interactions.

Regardless of your thoughts on this ballot initiative, we hope you will engage in the voting process in April and become more involved with your city government as we strive to do important work for our residents in 2023!

Stacy Kinder is the mayor of Cape Girardeau.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

