A year of progress in Cape Girardeau

I would like to offer our citizens a reminder of the city's financial accomplishments of the last year, and to share a picture of the goals and plans for 2023. There has been so much going on, and we will see so much in the future -- this is definitely not a comprehensive list of all that is going on in the city government and its departments.
City employees
In 2022, our city employees and their compensation was a large priority, resulting in approximately $8 million spent on these improvements.
In 2023, a continued evaluation of salaries will occur, and recruitment for open positions will remain a priority in all departments.
Last year, multiple technologies were added to our police department's ability to solve crimes.
In 2023, the city will begin looking into a number of new solutions to address various issues.
A complete list of infrastructure projects is best found on the city website -- it's simply too long to list here! Notable projects from 2022 include:
In 2023, we will continue to see some massive projects undertaken, in addition to the annual concrete street repair schedule and TTF6 projects.
Several new programs and enhancements began in 2022:
2023 will bring an updated look to the recreational and competitive aquatics in Cape.
2022 saw big changes to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport:
2023 will continue to see much progress being made:
Lastly, I want to highlight that a ballot initiative will appear to city voters in the April 4 general election.
Voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana products sold in the city. This tax would be added to the retail sales tax of 8.475% already in place. The initial estimated revenue to the City is approximately $150,000 annually. That revenue would go into the city's general fund, and the ballot language also states the city will earmark up to 25% of that additional tax to mental health and drug treatment and prevention issues, coordinated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
This ballot issue was approved by the city council, as we know that our police officers deal with issues pertaining to drug abuse and mental health every day in a majority of their interactions.
Regardless of your thoughts on this ballot initiative, we hope you will engage in the voting process in April and become more involved with your city government as we strive to do important work for our residents in 2023!
Stacy Kinder is the mayor of Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.