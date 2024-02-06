A year of progress in Cape Girardeau

I would like to offer our citizens a reminder of the city's financial accomplishments of the last year, and to share a picture of the goals and plans for 2023. There has been so much going on, and we will see so much in the future -- this is definitely not a comprehensive list of all that is going on in the city government and its departments.

City employees

In 2022, our city employees and their compensation was a large priority, resulting in approximately $8 million spent on these improvements.

An entirely new employee pay plan was created, and specialized for police and fire departments.

Enhancements to salaries and benefits were seen across the board.

Improvements to the LAGERS retirement plans were upgraded to the highest levels possible.

In 2023, a continued evaluation of salaries will occur, and recruitment for open positions will remain a priority in all departments.

Public safety

Last year, multiple technologies were added to our police department's ability to solve crimes.

Additional personnel were recruited in fire and police departments.

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system was enacted.

The Cape Police Department began a partnership with social service agencies to interact with citizens facing mental health crises.

In 2023, the city will begin looking into a number of new solutions to address various issues.

The city is exploring solutions for an improved ambulance service in Cape.

The Cape Police Department will expand ShotSpotter in several other locations, and will be engaging in community events and partnerships to address crime.

Installation of automated license plate reader technology will occur in various parts of town, to improve violent crime investigation.

Infrastructure

A complete list of infrastructure projects is best found on the city website -- it's simply too long to list here! Notable projects from 2022 include:

The Capaha Park pond was dredged and renovated, and much-needed drainage work occurred in the area.

Sprigg Street renovations from William Street to Broadway were completed.

West End renovations from New Madrid to Bertling Street began.

In 2023, we will continue to see some massive projects undertaken, in addition to the annual concrete street repair schedule and TTF6 projects.