All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 30, 2016

A wish for 2017: We will all try to do our best

Boy, is this confusing. I'm writing this column on Monday morning. I usually write on Tuesday mornings. Christmas was Sunday, but much of the secular world is observing the holiday today, on Monday. Routines and chores I normally do on Mondays have been canceled or rearranged...

Joe Sullivan avatar
Joe Sullivan

Boy, is this confusing.

I'm writing this column on Monday morning. I usually write on Tuesday mornings.

Christmas was Sunday, but much of the secular world is observing the holiday today, on Monday.

Routines and chores I normally do on Mondays have been canceled or rearranged.

The Southeast Missourian's Sunday edition was delivered on Saturday. This schedule will repeat for New Year's weekend.

Is this confusing to you, too?

Looking back at the 2016 calendar, I can spot some signs that everything would be thrown out of whack. Look at February. Look at the number 29. There's clue No. 1 right there. Any year when February has more than 28 days you can expect strange things to happen.

Which is how a lot of folks are explaining this year's presidential election.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Something else has tipped our kilter a bit. The federal government, in its wisdom and benevolence, has decided that most major holidays, regardless of when they actually occur, will be observed on Mondays. This is supposed to be an advantage for working Americans so they can enjoy a three-day weekend.

OK. Let me explain something here. I worked for newspapers for nearly half a century. I never had a three-day weekend where I didn't have to do whatever it takes to put out yet another edition of a daily newspaper. It's not like no-gooders armed with 2-by-4s and doused in gasoline strictly observed the official federal holiday schedule. Nope. The newspaper had to go out with news in it. On schedule. So I worked on weekends a lot. I didn't mind. Every two weeks or so some nice people would hand me a check. I thought my weekends were a fair trade for a bank deposit slip.

Generally, the feds don't muck around with a couple of holidays. Like Thanksgiving. It's still always on a Thursday. Moving it to Monday presents some special concerns. For example, Black Friday would become Black Tuesday. But in those years when Thanksgiving seems to come too close to Christmas to suit retail sales goals, having Thanksgiving on Monday means you could move it to whenever works best.

Or maybe not.

One thing that bothers me, I will confess, is the federal predilection for willy-nilly scheduling of birthdays that also are major holidays. Or used to be. Our Washington's Birthday celebration is never on his birthday anniversary. Lincoln, and Martin Luther King Jr. and Chris Columbus are treated the same way. So maybe there is ample precedent for moving Jesus' birthday to the fourth Monday of December, or whatever.

A lot of you are looking at the calendar this week and wondering what kind of year 2017 will be. I can pretty much tell you: It will look a lot like any other year, except February will have only 28 days. Make of that what you will. It could be important. Or not.

Whatever 2017 turns out to be will depend, in large part, on what we -- all of us -- are willing to do to make it productive and memorable in the most positive way. Don't give in to the naysayers and phony-baloneys who try, year after year, to pull all the strings. We are not puppets. We have brains. Let's use them. For good.

So, that's my wish for New Year 2017: that we will all strive to do the very best we can. It sounds trite, doesn't it? Can you think of something better?

Joe Sullivan is the retired editor of the Southeast Missourian.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 14
Goldberg: Victorious Republicans are once again falling for ...
OpinionNov. 14
Our Opinion: SEMO Redhawks aim for FCS playoff hosting as th...
OpinionNov. 14
York: The case for mass deportations
OpinionNov. 14
Prayer 11-14-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 13
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
Lopez: That's the power of love
OpinionNov. 13
Lopez: That's the power of love
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
OpinionNov. 13
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
Prayer 11-13-24
OpinionNov. 13
Prayer 11-13-24
Smith: The dawn of a new era
OpinionNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
OpinionNov. 12
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
OpinionNov. 12
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
Prayer 11-12-24
OpinionNov. 12
Prayer 11-12-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy