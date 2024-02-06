A win for the working class

Under the Biden administration, working-class Americans have seen trillions of their hard-earned tax dollars go toward policies and programs that disproportionately benefit the wealthy and well connected. A perfect example of Washington Democrats preference for elites was President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation scheme, which would have transferred up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower onto all taxpayers and cost an estimated $400 billion. This policy would have forced the 87% of Americans who never took on student loans to subsidize the 13% of those who did. And between 57 and 65% of those who would have benefited from the president's plan fall in the top half of the income spectrum. That's absolutely wrong.

Fortunately, the Supreme Court just ruled that Biden's proposal to forgive the student loan debt of doctors and lawyers was unconstitutional. That's a major win for farmers, ranchers and workers -- under no circumstances should they foot the bill for this massive handout to the wealthy. In fact, Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan was too radical for even members of his own party. In both the House and Senate, Democrats joined Republicans in voting for a measure that would block Biden's proposal.

This is an issue that's personal to me. As a teenager, I thought long and hard about whether pursuing a college degree was right for me. No one else in my family had gone to college; My mom was a factory worker and my dad was a preacher and a mechanic. They worked incredibly hard just to keep our trailer's lights on. So when I decided to attend the University of Missouri, I took out student loans and immediately began looking for job opportunities so I could start paying them off. Despite working a job after classes at night, I am still paying off my student loans to this day. And I will NEVER support a policy to force my neighbors to foot the bill for my college degrees.