A week of tragedy and results

Like so many other Southeast Missouri residents, I began this week believing everything was normal and things I took for granted would be just as I expected. That all changed Wednesday morning with the news that a devastating tornado touched down in Bollinger County. Suddenly, the committee hearings, floor debates and legislative negotiations that seemed so important a day before didn't mean much. I hustled to the Jefferson City airport to catch a flight with the governor, who traveled to the area to survey the damage. I accompanied the governor as he visited with local first responders and the community volunteers who rushed in to help. My heart was filled with compassion for the victims and gratitude for our hometown heroes as we flew back to the Capitol.

If you've never visited the site of a tornado, you can't imagine the destruction. Literally everything in the twister's path is destroyed. The homes and possessions families spent their lives building and gathering are tossed to the wind with a violence that's hard to comprehend. Sometimes, these storms only destroy property, but spare lives. That was not the case Wednesday. Tragically, five people lost their lives in Southeast Missouri.

The impact Wednesday's tornado had on people in its path is immeasurable. It will take months or years for the community to rebuild from the physical damage. Families will never recover from the loss of their loved ones. We all need to pray for the victims of this storm and do our part to help those affected. If you're inspired to make a financial donation, I suggest you channel your generosity through the Red Cross.

Events like this put life in perspective. The things we thought were important become less so. Still, you elected me to represent you to do a job, and I have an obligation to keep you informed about events at the state Capitol. So, with that in mind, I'll provide an update, while the developments of the past week are still fresh in mind.

Senate Bill 41, my bill to allow pharmacists to continue to dispense routine vaccinations, was added to House Bill 115 as it came up for a vote in the Senate. The bill needs to go back to the House for one final vote, but I expect it to cross the legislative finish line soon. Earlier in the week, SB 41 received a hearing by the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee as a stand-alone bill.