A week of takeaways from the news

What a week it has been in news and politics. So many takeaways.

Let's start with the news that Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. My heart goes out to the senator from Arizona, and he has my prayers.

I have a bone to pick with how the media have handled the news. Never before have I seen such eulogizing of someone who was just diagnosed.

Sure, it's sad news. It's scary news. But the media covered it as if he were gone. They brought on experts to tell us repeatedly how dire the situation is. They reported it as if he were departed. I found it eerie. Report the news, pray for him, wish him well, and move on to other news, updating when there is something to update. But writing his epitaph, which is what they appeared to do, is inappropriate. If we're going to pray for the best, let's believe for the best -- and report as if we do.

The only thing that rescued us from the troubling manner in which the media handled Sen. McCain's diagnosis was O.J. Simpson's parole. After nearly nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping, the former NFL star was granted parole and will likely be released in October. My takeaway? Like others, I, too, shake my head at the whole O.J. mess. A high percentage of people believe he literally got away with murder. But that has nothing to do with this case, though it's hard not to emotionally conflate the two.

Under his current circumstances, the parole board ruled appropriately. The reasoning for their decision involves the following: He has been a model inmate and peacemaker, has a plan for after his release, poses no danger to society and has no criminal record. He, therefore, qualifies for parole.

So what can people do about their belief that he killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and soon will be a free man? Absolutely nothing.

Friday brought the news that Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, resigned after President Donald Trump hired Anthony "Mooch" Scaramucci as White House communications director.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, formerly the deputy press secretary, will fill Spicer's shoes, and Mooch will begin to run the communications operation with direct access to the president.

He's a no-nonsense New York guy, and if Friday's press conference was any indication, he will be quite adept at handling the press.

The media being the media, of course, wasted no time in skewering Spicer on his way out.