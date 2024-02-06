A washing machine, a wedding dress, a slice of real life

One thing about being old is not being young enough to be fresh out of school, newly wed, broke, with no car and making weekly trips to visit a coin-operated laundromat.

This is what I was thinking the other day as my wife and I sat waiting for a couple of heavy-duty machines to clean, rinse and spin our throw rugs. We have a perfectly good washing machine and dryer, but the laundromat’s heavy-duty coin gobblers do a better job with things like rugs.

We put two rugs in each machine. In less than 30 minutes they got clean and were ready to spend the night on a drying rack in the garage.

But that’s not the norm for laundromats — at least not the one we occasionally visit.

What we see when we go to the laundromat is a slice of real life, folks struggling to make ends meet and trying to stretch every penny’s worth from every quarter they push into a slot.

My wife reads a book while waiting. Not me. I’m absolutely fascinated by the laundry habits of my fellow humans.

Here is something I noticed right away when we were at the laundromat the other day:

Folks of average or above-average intelligence were stuffing as many items as possible into one washer. I mean stuffing — pushing in wads of shirts and pants and underwear and blouses and socks and on and on.